No Filter Neha: Katrina Kaif gets a matrimonial ad on Neha Dhupia’s talk show

Katrina Kaif admitted to being a bully on Neha Dhupia’s talk show No Filter Neha.

The third season of Neha Dhupia’s talk show No Filter Neha went on air Tuesday and had Katrina Kaif as its first guest. Fifteen minutes into the conversation and Katrina was convinced that she will walk out with a matrimonial ad by the end of the episode.

After Neha described her many qualities, the 35-year-old actor came up with the idea of preparing a bio for her matrimonial advertisement. “She is glamorous, a tomboy, a chilled out bro, free-spirited, someone who loves to bat, a boho-chic, she likes not to have a strong sense of self, don’t want to have a big ego and is very humble in life. And, is also looking forward to sharing her future husband’s track pants,” said Katrina as she recalled all that Neha has said about her.

Later in the conversation, when Neha mentioned about Katrina’s friends having doubts about her dating life as they feel how will she ever find a man when the only thing she does is work. Katrina, who is a private person, replied, “I think there are some areas in life you can work on. The area I feel you should not necessarily work upon is finding a romantic partner or finding a partner. I feel that is something that should happen on its own, naturally and organically and it should come to you when the universe is going to bring it to you.” For now, the actor has a relationship only with her tracksuits and sweatpants.

In the over half an hour long episode, Katrina admitted to being a complete bully, someone who likes to talk a little too much and someone who loves to only do batting while playing cricket. She also recalled dancing with Sidharth Malhotra on the hit number “Kaala Chashma” and hitting him in his eyes while doing so. She said, “I kept hitting him accidentally with my hands and whacking him in the face. I’m not very good at sharing the dancing space. I learned a good lesson in Kala Chashma that apparently, I’m not good at splitting the center. So naturally I was just wearing to the center of the camera and in the process, Siddharth often got a finger in his eye or a finger in his ear. He did mention it one or ten times – Stay out of my space!”

Ending the conversation with a fun game, Neha asked Katrina what will she like to steal from Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. To this, the actor replied, “I want Salman’s charm, the love people have for him and his fan following and Alia’s awards.”

