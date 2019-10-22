Nayanthara joins Katrina Kaif in a special video

Actor Katrina Kaif has added yet another feather to her cap. She has launched a beauty brand by the name Kay by Katrina. On Tuesday, the actor shared the first promo video that features badminton champion Saina Nehwal, rapper Raja Kumari, South superstar Nayanthara, YouTuber Kusha Kapila and many others. In the video, Katrina, through these artistes, is posing an important question – how many of us are comfortable in our own skin?

The video starts by asking what do we feel about ourselves and ends on a note that it is completely okay to be the way we are.

Katrina shared the video on Instagram. She wrote, “Presenting @kaybykatrina to all of you. It’s truly a dream which has come into existence so beautifully. Thank you to my entire team, Nykaa, Falguni Nayar, Reena Chhabra and everyone for helping me achieve this..so much love to all of you from the bottom of my heart..❤ lastly..always remember, be authentic, be real, be yourself…because #ItsKayToBeYou,”

Katrina also thanked Nayanthara for her support. She posted a photo on Monday, which she captioned, “A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign . So generous and gracious 😘……….. forever grateful ❤”

Many celebrities have come out in support of Katrina’s beauty brand and appreciated the powerful promo. Aamir Khan wrote, “Beauty is knowing you Kat… Congratulations #KatrinaKaif on your new beauty brand #KaybyKatrina.

Love.”

Amitabh Bachchan congratulated Kat on Twitter, “Congratulations #KatrinaKaif on your new beauty brand.” Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar and Salman Khan were among the other celebrities who lend their support to Katrina’s new initiative.