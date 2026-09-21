Katrina Kaif on how motherhood changed her: ‘Looking my best is now about feeling my best’

Katrina Kaif opens up about how motherhood changed her skincare routine, the importance of barrier care and why looking her best now means feeling her best.

Katrina Kaif is not just an actor now — she is a successful entrepreneur and a new mom. In a recent interview, Katrina spoke about her brand, how motherhood and pregnancy changed her, and also what makes her feel most like yourself, away from a film set, a red carpet or a brand meeting.

Katrina on finding balance away from work

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor spoke about what helps her feel grounded when she is away from films, red carpets and brand commitments. For Katrina, spending time with family and friends is an important part of maintaining that balance.

“Having downtime with your family and friends always helps you find your centre. For me, I have to discipline myself to switch off sometimes. It’s ingrained in me to constantly be working and creating something, whether with films or with Kay Beauty, so learning to have moments where you disconnect is important to recharge and reset,” she said.