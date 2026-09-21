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Katrina Kaif on how motherhood changed her: ‘Looking my best is now about feeling my best’
Katrina Kaif spoke about self-care, switching off from work and the lifestyle habits that help her feel healthy from within.
Katrina Kaif is not just an actor now — she is a successful entrepreneur and a new mom. In a recent interview, Katrina spoke about her brand, how motherhood and pregnancy changed her, and also what makes her feel most like yourself, away from a film set, a red carpet or a brand meeting.
Katrina on finding balance away from work
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor spoke about what helps her feel grounded when she is away from films, red carpets and brand commitments. For Katrina, spending time with family and friends is an important part of maintaining that balance.
“Having downtime with your family and friends always helps you find your centre. For me, I have to discipline myself to switch off sometimes. It’s ingrained in me to constantly be working and creating something, whether with films or with Kay Beauty, so learning to have moments where you disconnect is important to recharge and reset,” she said.
Katrina further stressed the importance of creating moments of quiet in an increasingly digital world.
“In today’s fast-paced world where there is limitless information and entertainment available through digital mediums, creating moments of stillness and quiet for the mind to be calm is important,” she added.
Katrina Kaif on how motherhood changed her routine
Katrina also revealed that her skin became more sensitive after pregnancy, prompting her to become more careful about the products she used.
“Post-pregnancy, my skin became even more sensitive, so it was a really tricky time because I had to understand what products were working for me. I found myself looking for products that felt soothing, calming and restorative,” she said.
Katrina’s Kay Beauty has grown into a major name in the industry in the last seven years after its launch. The brand now has nearly three million customers and crossed Rs 380 crore in GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) in FY2026, according to Nykaa’s latest annual reporting.
Katrina Kaif says her definition of beauty has changed
Reflecting on how her beauty standards have changed since she began her modelling and acting career, Katrina said she no longer sees looking her best as simply being about appearance.
“It’s changed a lot. When I started out early through my modelling and acting career, there were a lot of stereotypes about what the beauty standards were. Now for me, looking my best is really about feeling my best, and that comes from taking care of myself as a whole,” she said.
The actor also listed several lifestyle habits that she believes make a difference to how she feels and how her skin behaves.
“A healthy diet, keeping the inflammation in your body under control, staying active, meditation, a phone-free daily hour of your morning and getting natural light first thing in the morning. It all makes a huge difference to how I feel, and ultimately how my skin behaves. I think when you feel healthy, that confidence naturally reflects on the outside.”
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The actor’s comments come days after her rare public appearance with husband Vicky Kaushal at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai, which sparked online discussion about her appearance and postpartum body.
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Katrina gave birth to her and Vicky Kaushal’s son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November, 2025.
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