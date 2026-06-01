Katrina Kaif gives rare look at son Vihaan, quiet life with Vicky Kaushal. See photos

Katrina Kaif’s latest post is sure to brighten up your Monday. The actor, who is also a new mom, gave fans a glimpse into how she spent May by sharing a series of candid moments from her day-to-day life. Katrina, who has largely stayed away from the spotlight since welcoming her first child, Vihaan, with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal in November 2025, offered followers a rare peek into her personal life through a heartwarming photo dump.

The photos were a delightful mix of serene outdoor moments, cozy coffee breaks, a glimpse of husband Vicky Kaushal celebrating his first birthday as a dad, a tempting slice of cake, and, of course, her stunning long hair.

Katrina Kaif’s wrote, “May…….. you’ve been amazing 🤩.Whichever city I go my search for the Best hot chocolate is on …… happy to say that this is the best one ever ….And the best coffee too…”

She shared glimpses of her son Vihaan and added, “Happy Family, but mummy has a strange hairstyle 😯Reza ….. my legs started hurting just looking at you. Sugar ✔️ Gluten ✔️ Dairy ✔️.”

See Katrina Kaif’s May photo dump here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina also gave fans a peek into her reading time with son Vihaan by sharing a photo of the children’s book Gajapati Kulapati. “Gujapati Kulapati has a cold…”, she added.

Katrina ended her photo dump by sharing a screenshot of her playlist, which featured a Punjabi track ‘Naa Pushde’. While she clarified by saying, “I discovered this song on all my own … absolutely nobody told me about it 😇,” and a fan reacted, “Vicky Kaushal playlist.”

Vicky Kaushal’s love for Punjabi music is well known among fans and has often gone viral on social media. Whether he’s working out to energetic Punjabi tracks or sharing reels featuring trending songs, this Punjabi munda has repeatedly showcased his fondness for the genre over the years.

Fans reaction

Reacting to the photos, a fan wrote, “That long hair glowing face😭❤️🧿,” another fan reacted, “Uff your hair so beautiful 😍.” “Vihaan’s mummy 😍,” added another fan.

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Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were also in he news recently after they gave paparazzi a rare glimpse of their son, Vihaan, during an outing at Mumbai airport. However, the celebrity couple politely requested photographers not to click or share pictures of their baby, choosing to maintain his privacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

While Katrina was seen carrying Vihaan, the couple briefly introduced him to the media before heading inside the airport.