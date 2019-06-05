Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Dulquer Salmaan and others wish fans on Eid-ul-Fitr

As the world celebrates Eid-Ul-Fitr today, celebrities have shared wishes for fans on their respective social media handles. Katrina Kaif shared a photo of herself ahead of Bharat screening in Mumbai. She wished her fans on Eid with the caption, “आप सबको चाँद मुबारक”

Bharat actor Sunil Grover tweeted, “Eid Mubarak Everyone. May all your prayers be answered. Love and wishes.” His film Bharat has released today.

Sushmita Sen wrote on Twitter, “EID MUBARAK. Thank you for all your prayers!!Here’s wishing you & all your loved ones, divine health, happiness, prosperity & LOVE!!! Allah Shafi Allah kafi lots of love & Duas, #yourstruly #duggadugga”

Superstar Mohanlal tweeted, “May your Homes and Hearts be filled with the spirit of Eid.”

May your Homes and Hearts be filled with the spirit of #Eid , #EidMubarak — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 5, 2019

Hansal Mehta wished everyone Eid Mubarak and shared his food menu for the day, “Eid Mubarak my friends. What’s on your menu today? Mine has Galouti Kababs (Veg and Non-Veg), Nihari, Chicken Qorma, Paneer Pasanda, Saffron Rice and Sheer Khurma”

Eid Mubarak to you and your family… Have a joyful and blessed Eid😊#EidMubarak #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/x6PYtqvVaO — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 5, 2019

Subhash Ghai, while wishing his fans on Eid, wrote, “Let’s strengthen our mutual faith N love Without any suspect and doubt created by political mind if any. Let’s us accept n respect all faith n religions to build a NEW INDIA. Let new India be the example of human harmony n growth for the rest of world.”

Sai Dhansika tweeted, “Happy Eid Mubarak ♥️ We pray that Allah’s blessings would fill your life with pleasure and open the doors of success today tomorrow and always ”

While AR Murugadoss asked his fans to spread love on Eid, Bellamkonda Srinivas tweeted, “Let this Eid be the occasion of sharing the love and caring for the people who need to be loved and cared. #EidMubarak to all!”

Ramya Subramanian posted on Twitter, “May you and your family be blessed with warmth ,joy ,happiness and peace. Wishing you a blissful Eid Mubarak.”

Eid Mubarak to all ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/S9GZEQ1Qs8 — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) June 5, 2019

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, “#EidMubarak… wishing happiness and magic to you all. Have a blessed day and year ❤”

Jr NTR wrote, “May this #Eid usher in peace and prosperity for everyone. #EidMubarak”

Eid Mubarak ❤️

This photo is my first ever Eid Celebration and the first time I wore salwar kameez :))) #Throwback #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/d1pYLqL8hT — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) June 5, 2019

Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie with husband Rishi Kapoor on Instagram. She wrote over the photo, “Eid Mubarak.”

Radikaa Sarathkumar wished, “To all my friends “Eid Mubarak “ let all goodness prevail on you and your family.”

May Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love and your mind with wisdom, wishing you a very Happy Eid! pic.twitter.com/aCNHc0Okv4 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 5, 2019

#EidMubarak everyone. Let's share inclusiveness, fraternity, love and peace as part of celebrations. — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) June 5, 2019

Arjun Bijlani shared on Twitter, “Eid Mubarak..Allah sabki murad puri kar.Hope there is love and peace everywhere.”

Ali Asgar tweeted, “May all of your worship be accepted. May Almighty Shower His Blessings on All Humanity..Eid Mubarak”

Ritiesh Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, “On this auspicious day -I wish you all Happiness, Love, Prosperity & Good Health. #EidMubark Doston.”

Sonakshi Sinha, Dulquer Salmaan, Hema Malini, Nivin Pauly, Madhur Bhandarkar and Mini Mathur also wished fans on Eid.