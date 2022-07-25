Katrina Kaif shares photos of Merry Christmas rehearsals with Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan

Actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Monday to share photos with Sriram Raghavan and Vijay Sethupathi from the rehearsals of upcoming film Merry Christmas. In the pictures, the actors appear to be in serious discussion regarding the film.

Katrina captioned the post, “Work in progress. #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan.”

In December 2021, Katrina had announced the project soon after her marriage to Vicky Kaushal. She had captioned the post, ““New Beginnings 💛. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox.”

Merry Christmas will be produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. The film is expected to release on December 23, 2022. This is the first time Katrina and Sethupathi will work together, and it is also the actors’ first collaboration with Raghavan.

Katrina also has Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.