Katrina Kaif attends manager’s baby shower, shares adorable photos

Actor Katrina Kaif attended her manager Prarthana Chadha Ajmani’s baby shower on Saturday. The actor shared an adorable photo on Instagram. Katrina captioned the image as, “Baby shower 👶 🚿 🎁 ❤️yeyyyyyyyy 👶 on the way,” expressing her excitement for the baby’s arrival.

She shared two more photos on her Instagram stories, giving a sneak-peek into the party.

Apart from Katrina, the event was attended by Prarthana’s other close friends, including Kareena Kapoor Khan’s manager Poonam Damania.

Prarthana wrote a short note for her friends and family members in which she also thanked Katrina.

“Blessed with the best family and friends and of course the best husband. Love you all for making it so special! A big shout out to @aarti1980 @aartivarshathakur and @shivanakanwal @anchal6363 @lovesneha22 for the special efforts taken! @poojachadhahegde for sitting far away and being here in spirit.@poonamdamania the secret was well kept through lunch and keeping up with the acting skills :) My baby zaara for all the lovely decorations and my favourite @katrinakaif for coming and making this day even more special.the best surprise ever guys! My best friends @karishma204 for coming when you are just about to pop! @anisha_lalwani for coming all the way, but without my Zain. @anuj.ajmani you are truly a blessing, the best ever!!! My entire matrix family had the bessssst time. Love you all,” the post read.

On the work front, Katrina is shooting for Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. The film is being directed by Rohit Shetty.

Recently, she shot for a rain dance sequence with Akshay, which was choreographed by Farah Khan. Katrina shared photos from the sets of the film on Instagram. “Me and mummmmyyyyy together after soooooooo long 🌟love u the bestest best ❤️,” she captioned the image that featured herself along with Farah Khan.

Sooryavanshi will release next year.