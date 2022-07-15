Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal jet off to Maldives to ring in her birthday, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur accompany them

Katrina Kaif will be celebrating her 39th birthday on July 16. Just ahead of the big day, Katrina was seen hand-in-hand with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal at the Mumbai airport.

A few reports read the newly-wed couple is off to the Maldives to ring in Katrina’s special day. They were accompanied by Vicky’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend and actor Sharvari Wagh. Vicky and Katrina‘s good friends, filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, were also seen with them at the Mumbai airport.

Katrina and Vicky arrived at the airport in their casual best. They were seen walking hand-in-hand, as always. Katrina was dressed in an orange sweatshirt and loose denim and had her mask on, while Vicky sported a clean shaved look as he was dressed in blue pants and a black t-shirt along with a jacket. The couple was all smiles for the paparazzi.

See the latest photos of the Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal:

Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan, and Mini Mathur also attended Katrina and Vicky’s wedding.

Earlier, talking about how Katrina has added value to her life, Vicky had said, “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person.”