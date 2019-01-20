Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora and Priyanka Chopra?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/katrina-kaif-malaika-arora-priyanka-chopra-social-media-photos-5547443/

Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora and Priyanka Chopra?

Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and many others shared photos on their social media accounts today.

katrina kaif, malaika arora, priyanka chopra social media photos
Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora and Priyanka Chopra shared photos on their Instagram accounts.

Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt among others shared photos on their social media accounts on Sunday. Scroll to see all photos.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan posted a photo on his Instagram handle.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ latest photos are stunning.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif wrote with the photo, “🌟लंच ब्रेक #bharat.”

manish malhotra

Manish Malhotra shared some photos on his Instagram account. With this photo, he wrote, “The Posers … @kartikaaryan @hegdepooja @officialraveenatandon @ananyapanday … #funnights @punitdmalhotra #housewarmingparty.”

manish malhotra, karan johar

“#meninblack @karanjohar @punitdmalhotra @kartikaaryan #allaboutlastnight #punitmalhotra #housewarmingparty #wishes #blessings #positivity,” read the caption of this picture shared by Manish Malhotra.

farah khan

Farah Khan also shared a photo and wrote, “With the Students of the Night! #punitkiparty only for @punitdmalhotra would i stay at a party beyond 12 pm.. @tigerjackieshroff thank you for getting a good angle of mine😂#aboutlastnight.”

ananya panday

Ananya Panday posted these awesome clicks.

tara sutaria

Tara Sutaria’s latest photos cannot be missed.

amitabh

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture from a film’s set and wrote, “When you are in your 77th year in age and the rest of the crew on set has an average age of 27 , it’s quite daunting to be in their company and to share their views … BUT .. let me tell you .. sharing thoughts with them is PRETTY DARN AWESOME 😎 👏👍🙏.”

alia

“KALANK has wrapped but the heart is still wide open!! For those who understand it and for those who don’t.. when you wrap a film it feels like a part of you just combusts.. especially when you’ve worked with your friends and family.. Crossing our fingers and toes for the journey ahead.. Cant wait for you guys to see the visuals.. 💫🌟🌞 ❤️,” wrote Alia Bhatt with the picture.

parineeti chopra

Sharing this photo, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “An honour yesterday 🙏 @narendramodi.”

sonam

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture of herself with husband Anand Ahuja.

malaika arora

Malaika Arora shared her ‘Happy happy Sunday’ photos.

preity zinta

Preity Zinta wrote with this selfie, “Keeping it simple with a smile 😘 #skiweekend ⛷#ting #pztravel #snow #सुभासुभा #सेल्फ़ी.”

jacqueline fernandez

Advertising

Jacqueline Fernandez shared photos with the caption, “Dubai!! People places things to do! Best memories!!”

dia mirza

Dia Mirza shared her ‘Sunday selfie’.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ajay Devgn: Star system will never fade away
2 Aamir Khan: I have always followed my heart
3 Kajol: I believe I am relevant today