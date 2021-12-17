Katrina Kaif makes halwa for ‘chaunka chardhana’ ritual, shares photo: ‘Maine banaya’

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had their fans hot on their trail as they got married this month, without confirming or even denying their relationship. After flooding social media with gorgeous photos from their lavish wedding, Katrina took to Instagram and shared photo from ‘chaunka chadhana’ ritual. The ritual has to do with the bride cooking for the first time after wedding.

The actor posted a photo of the halwa and wrote, “Maine banaya. Chaunka chardhana.” She added a smiley emoticon to her post as well.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, at Six Senses Fort Barwara near Ranthambore in Jaipur. For months there was a frenzy among fans regarding their roka and wedding dates, but the couple refused to open up about their relationship. Their wedding was a private affair with only friends and family members in attendance. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” the couple wrote in Instagram posts announcing the wedding. The couple also shared photos from their haldi and sangeet ceremonies.

The two are planning to host a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends from the industry, according to reports. However, there is no confirmation, yet. Katrina’s last release Sooryavanshi was a glowing success. Vicky Kaushal received accolades for Sardar Udham, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video