Katrina Kaif’s set photos with Radikaa Sarathkumar leaked from Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas. See here

Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for Merry Christmas, where she is starring alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The Sriram Raghavan directorial also features Tamil actor Radikaa Sarathkumar. Katrina’s photos from the sets with Radikaa went viral on social media on Wednesday.

In the photos, Katrina is sporting a floral summery dress while Radikaa is in a cop uniform. Merry Christmas happens to be Katrina’s first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi, and Sriram Raghavan’s next after 2018 thriller Andhadhun.

Katrina announced joining its cast soon after her wedding to Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. She expressed her excitement on social media. She wrote, “I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sathupathi.”

Touted to be a ‘festive thriller’, it also marks Raghavan’s first collaboration with Sethupathi. Merry Christmas will be produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. The film is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022.

According to sources close to the actor, Katrina started shooting for the film days after her wedding. They told indianexpress.com, “The first schedule is being extensively shot in Mumbai. It was earlier expected that Katrina would resume shooting for Tiger 3, but now we have learnt that she will resume Tiger 3 after completing this film’s first schedule.”