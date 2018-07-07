Katrina Kaif’s response to Arjun Kapoor’s comment on her photo is spot on

Katrina Kaif shared a new photo from her recent photoshoot. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Katrina Kaif shared a new photo from her recent photoshoot. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif has been on a photo sharing spree for the past few days. The actor who is currently on the Da-Bangg Tour with Salman Khan shared another photo from one of her recent photoshoots. Just like the other pictures, this one too was shared in the shades of black and white. The caption of the photo read, “Light, shadow and soul 📷.” Apart from Katrina, it was Arjun Kapoor’s comments on it which pulled people towards the photo.

It so happened that a couple of days back, Arjun pulled Katrina’s leg with his comment on her last slo-mo video on Instagram. He wrote, “U got dandruff, Katrina.” Trying to take the joke further, Arjun once again took a dig at the Tiger Zinda Hai actor as he commented, “And now ur ALL CLEAR !!! Good job Katrina…” But this time Katrina made a perfect comeback as she replied, “@arjunkapoor I know you want to try these poses…. I’ll come back and show u, I promise.” Not only this, her next comment had a mention of Varun Dhawan too. She wrote, “@arjunkapoor even @varundvn can show u some poses in my absence.” After he was made a part of the funny banter, Dhawan wrote on Katrina’s photo, “humility”.

Apart from this friendly exchange between Arjun and Katrina, Maniesh Paul also commented on the photo. He wrote, “Arz kiya hai..looking at the pic i forgot everything.” For rapper Badshah, Katrina’s photo is an “inspiration”.

Not just her Instagram account, Katrina also made an appearance on Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram. Sonakshi shared videos of her working out with Katrina with the caption, “Statutory warning: working out with @katrinakaif and @rezaparkview is hazardous to health (or possibly quite the opposite) 💥”

Katrina will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

