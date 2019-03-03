Have you seen these videos of Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Ishaan Khatter?

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat’s shoot has been wrapped and a video was shared on social media from the sets of the movie. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khatter and a few others also shared interesting clips on their social media accounts today.

Advertising

Sushmita Sen posted this cute video with the caption, “#snapchat Testing testing 😉😄❤️ @rohmanshawl 😅 #naughty but #allheart I love you guys!!!!❤️💃🏻😁.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat’s producer Atul Agnihotri shared this video and wrote, “#Bharat #Complete @katrinakaif @whosunilgrover @nikhilnamit @bharat_thefilm.”

Salman Khan shared this video on his Instagram account and wrote, “Dubai… grab ur tickets fast.”

Kriti Sanon posted this one and wrote, “Have always just bought my film’s tickets..selling them was a lot more fun!😜 so much that i forgot to ask for the Cash! 🤣🤣😂🤣Have you watched Luka Chuppi yet?? U never know.. you might find me on the other side of the box! 😜😌😉 #LukaChuppi.”

Advertising

“#freestyle life 🥁,” wrote Ishaan Khatter sharing this clip.