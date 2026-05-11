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Inside Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani’s first Mother’s Day celebration; Iulia Vantur wishes Salman Khan’s moms
Mother’s Day 2026: Katrina Kai, Kiara Advani, Iulia Vantur, Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Esha Deol, Kajol, Richa Chadha and Suniel Shetty, among others, posted heartfelt messages.
Mother’s Day 2026: The special day saw several Bollywood celebrities pouring their hearts out on social media as they shared emotional tributes for their mothers. While Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani celebrated their first Mother’s Day, other actors like Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Esha Deol, Kajol, Richa Chadha and Suniel Shetty many others too posted heartfelt messages, unseen family photos and more marking the day.
Katrina Kaif
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As Katrina Kaif celebrated her first Mother’s Day, she got a special handwritten card from ‘Papa Kaushal’ aka Vicky Kaushal and son Vihaan.
Katrina shared a set of photos. The first picture had the card with the note, “Happy first Mother’s Day my love! Love, Vihaan and Papa Kaushal!” There was also a bouquet of pink roses. While the second picture had Katrina holding a children’s book with Vihaan holding the pages on the other hand with his tiny fingers. The book was called, “The very hungry caterpiller.”
Katrina’s post caption read, “A happy Mama’s pov 💕.”
Kiara Advani
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Sharing a glimpse from her Mother’s Day celebrations, Kiara Advani posted adorable photos with family. One of the pictures featured her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra happily posing with specially made pancakes that had “MOM” written on them.
Kiara captioned her post as, “We take our celebrations very seriously! This year was extra special being my first, the husband decided to surprise me with his cooking skills, chocolate pancakes for breakfast , extra cuddles from Saraayu and lots of cake..To all the mamas out there. Thank you for all that you do for your family. You are loved and celebrated every day. To my little angel Thank YOU for making me your mama🥹😘💕🧿Happy MAMAS Day❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
Salman Khan
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Salman Khan celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing emotional throwback photos with Salma Khan and Helen on Instagram.
Iulia Vantur
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Iulia Vantur also posted a heartfelt tribute dedicated to Salman’s family and his mothers, Salma Khan and Helen. Her post caption read, “Happy Mother’s Day! I m so grateful and lucky to be blessed with their love, with their warm, loving and protective hand holding mine, no matter what. I love u ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy mother’s day to all the amazing women who’ve been there for mine like a mother does. Happy mother’s day to u Woman!”
Bobby Deol
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Sharing a photo with his mom Prakash Kaur, Bobby Deol wrote, “No matter how old I get, I’ll always be your little boy. Happy Mother’s Day my precious Maa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
Sunny Deol
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Sunn Deol too posted a reel which had multiple photos with his mom Prakash Kaur, and wrote, “Love you mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #HappyMothersDay.”
Richa Chadha
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Richa Chadha too shared a reel with the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day to me and everyone who mothers anyone else 🤌🏽🧿Zuni you’re my source of joy and life. God bless you! Nahi lagegi nazar humein. Those who don’t respect their mothers get nowhere in life ! Including Mother Nature and the motherland! Missing the Mr ❤️.”
Anupam Kher, Ananya Panday, Soni Razdan, John Abraham’s wife Priya Abraham, and many more too shared posts on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Have a look:
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Bollywood celebs’ Mother’s Day celebration is always a treat for the fans.
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