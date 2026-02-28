Not sure if Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani will be able to come back after motherhood, says Shobhaa De: ‘Different story with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone’

A wider conversation around working conditions in the film industry gathered momentum, sparked by reports that Deepika Padukone requested an eight-hour work shift for projects such as Spirit and the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The discussion has drawn mixed reactions over the past year, with some celebrities endorsing the demand and others expressing scepticism. Now, columnist Shobhaa De has weighed in, suggesting that only a handful of top stars possess the influence to negotiate such terms.

‘Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra can negotiate’

Speaking to Rediff Originals, she said, “Well, in that category, there’ll be Deepika Padukone, there’ll be Priyanka Chopra. I don’t see too many other girls being able to negotiate those kinds of terms. They’ll immediately be replaced and they’ll look for someone else. I mean, no one is going to care if Radhika Apte says, ‘I’ll only work for six hours or four hours or two hours or whatever’. Because at the end of it all, cinema is commerce. It has to bring in the money, it has to get people into theatres. And there are very few leading ladies who can achieve that.”