Follow Us:
Thursday, June 28, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

You cannot miss these photos of Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Hina Khan

Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Huma Qureshi and Amy Jackson shared a few photos on social media today. Here they are.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: June 28, 2018 10:42:55 pm
Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Hina Khan Zero actor Katrina Kaif shared a stunning black and white photo.

Today’s edition of celebrity social media photos features Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Huma Qureshi and Amy Jackson among others. Scroll to see photos.

katrina kaif Zero actor Katrina Kaif shared this stunning black and white photo with the caption, “Malang 📷 #tarunvishwa.”

 

Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arpita Khan Sharma and her son Ahil recently visited Disneyland. The Race 3 actor shared the photos with the caption, “When on tour be a tourist 🤪🤪 My second Disney with this little cutie #ahil thanks @arpitakhansharma 💗💗💗.”

 

jacqueline Ahil looked all excited to be at Disneyland. abhinav rubina Newlyweds Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla also shared a few photos. The TV actors are back in Mumbai. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Here are a few more recent photos of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Huma Qureshi Huma Qureshi too shared a click from her vacation. “Sun in Her Eyes ☀️ #waterbaby #sea #sun #joy #peace #metime,” wrote the actor along with a photo. Huma Qureshi Huma Qureshi also shared another photo with the caption, “Good Morning ☀️ It’s swim time 🏊 #SriLanka #waterbaby #poolside #poser #Sunday #morning #humaqureshi.” Amy Jackson Amy Jackson is on a holiday too. Amy Jackson “With love from Italiaaaa ✨,” wrote the actor along with the photo. Amy Jackson And see a few more amazing photos of Amy Jackson. hina khan Hina Khan is on a vacation in Goa. hina khan Hina shared a few photos from her ‘Goa Diaries’. rekha vikas Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 11 fame Vikas Gupta shared a photo with Rekha. The two met at IIFA 2018. Vikas wrote along with the photo, “Here is My Moment With the Diva #Rekha . What I learnt in this meeting in invaluable . The reason to choose this pic was to share with you the humility of a legend and her beautiful way of being kind and respectful to the other person . #Iifa2018 is going to make you fall in love with movies and bollywood all over again . Do not forget to watch it and watch her perform like magic @colorstv @wizcraft_india @iifa #legend #Rekha #thailand #vikasgupta #grateful #bollywood #thingstodo P.S. Mom was so so angry that she couldn’t meet her RekhaJi cause she had flown down from Mumbai to see her perform . Which she got to do ❤️.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement