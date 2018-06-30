Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez are having the best time at Da-Bangg Reloaded

Da-Bangg Reloaded: Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha are having a blast Da-Bangg Reloaded: Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha are having a blast

Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha are having the time of their lives on Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Reloaded tour. The group of stars recently performed in Dallas to a packed audience. Apart from some great-looking pictures of the stars in action, behind-the-scenes pictures have also been shared by various fan pages as well as by the actors themselves.

Katrina Kaif recently took to social media site Instagram and shared a photograph of herself with Sonakshi and Jacqueline. The image’s caption read, “Three masketeers…. just a little subtle styling.” Another picture shows Katrina, Jacqueline and Sonakshi stepping off the stairs of the plane in style. The picture was shared by Katrina with a caption that read, “Dallas ……. finally @jacquelinef143 @aslisona.”

Check out some photos of the tour featuring Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and others:

Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez during the Da-Bangg Reloaded tour (Photo credit: Instagram/katrinakaif) Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez during the Da-Bangg Reloaded tour (Photo credit: Instagram/katrinakaif)

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha seem to get along well (Photo credit: Instagram/jacquelinef143) Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha seem to get along well (Photo credit: Instagram/jacquelinef143)

A screenshot of Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram story A screenshot of Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram story

Jacqueline Fernandez during the Da-Bangg Reloaded tour (Photo credit: Instagram/jacquelinef143) Jacqueline Fernandez during the Da-Bangg Reloaded tour (Photo credit: Instagram/jacquelinef143)

Sonakshi Sinha during a performance (Photo credit: Instagram/aslisona) Sonakshi Sinha during a performance (Photo credit: Instagram/aslisona)

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha share a light moment (Photo credit: Instagram/aslisona) Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha share a light moment (Photo credit: Instagram/aslisona)

Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha are having a great time in the US (Photo credit: Instagram/katrinakaif) Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha are having a great time in the US (Photo credit: Instagram/katrinakaif)

Jacqueline also shared a few images from the Dallas event. The actor shared a picture of herself with Daisy Shah, Katrina and Sonakshi. The picture showed the actors flashing their million dollar smiles for the shutterbugs and the post read, “Here’s to amazingly strong women who support each other 💗💗 @katrinakaif @aslisona @shahdaisy Dallas, you were amazing!!! #dabangg #worldtour.”

The Da-Bangg Reloaded tour which comprises of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul, Guru Randhawa, among others will conclude in Toronto, Canada on July 8. The stars are expected to perform next on June 30 in San Jose.

The Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour is a two-week-long tour in which Salman, along with other stars will be entertaining the viewers through a series of dance performances and a variety of musical acts. On the work front as well, Salman has a lot on his plate. He will be working on Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat along with Priyanka Chopra. The actor is also reportedly in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a movie titled Inshallah. The Bhai of Bollywood will also be working with Race 3 director Remo D’Souza for a dance film.

