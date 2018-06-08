Katrina Kaif to be paid more than Jacqueline Fernandez for Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg tour?

Katrina Kaif is reportedly taking home a bigger cheque than Salman Khan’s Race 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez for the Da-Bangg tour Katrina Kaif is reportedly taking home a bigger cheque than Salman Khan’s Race 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez for the Da-Bangg tour

The Bhai of Bollywood aka Salman Khan’s international tour called Da-Bangg tour will kick off soon, and according to reports, the actor apart from Salman who is getting paid the highest for the show is none other than Katrina Kaif.

According to a report by DNA, Katrina is taking home an amount of Rs 12 crore for the aforementioned tour. Other leading ladies who will be accompanying Salman on the tour include his Race 3 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah. Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut in Bollywood with Salman in Dabangg, will also be travelling to America for the tour. The tour is said to last for a duration of approximately two weeks.

“Katrina is obviously the biggest star from the lot, after Salman. Plus, she’s a terrific dancer. Her final solo act will surprise everyone. She’s being paid around Rs 12 cr for the whole tour (eight shows) whereas Jacqueline and Sonakshi are both getting somewhere between Rs 6 cr to Rs 8 cr. But Jackie’s remuneration is a little higher than that of Sona,” DNA quoted a source as saying.

Not many details have been revealed about the performances during the tour. However, it has been reported that Katrina Kaif will be doing an aerial act, while Jacquline Fernandez, who is adept at pole dancing, will be putting up a special act for the tour. Other celebrities who will be making the journey to the US along with Salman include television star and host Maniesh Paul, popular singer Guru Randhawa and director, actor and choreographer Prabhudheva.

At the work front, Salman Khan is looking forward to the release of his action drama Race 3, which has been directed by Remo D’Souza. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. Race 3 will hit the big screen on June 15.

