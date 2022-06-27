scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot is a ‘bhayanak comedy’. Watch funny video

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot brings actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi onscreen for the first time.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 27, 2022 2:29:29 pm
phone bhoot katrina ishaan siddhantPhone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot is among the horror comedies fans are waiting for. Much to their happiness, its makers on Monday revealed a logo of the movie ahead of its release date announcement on Tuesday.

Producer Farhan Akhtar shared a video on social media with the caption, “Ek Bhayanak comedy incoming.” Though the clip plays out with funny music, for a fraction of second, it reveals the scary face of a woman in white. It’s logo is a hilarious animated ghost, hinting at the vibe of the movie.

Also read |When Siddhant Chaturvedi landed at a scam audition for Josh 2: ‘I was there to audition for Eagle gang’

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, it has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. It brings actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi onscreen for the first time. The three actors have earlier shared some BTS stuff and photoshoot clicks to keep the buzz around the movie alive.

Phone Bhoot was first announced in 2020. It’s makers had in 2020 captioned a Phone Bhoot post with “The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems.” Though its production work got delayed due to the pandemic. It is now expected to release later this year.

Also read |How Ishaan Khatter moved against the tide: From Beyond The Clouds to A Suitable Boy

While Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Gehraiyaan, Ishaan Khatter will also be seen in Pippa. Katrina, on the other hand, was paired opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi in 2021.

Katrina, who tied the knot with Vicky Kushal, has been making headlines for her adorable social media posts after her marriage.

