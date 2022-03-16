Katrina Kaif is ‘sleepy’ as she clicks a selfie with Vicky Kaushal, see photos

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on Wednesday shared selfies with her actor, husband Vicky Kaushal. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December last year. Since then, they have been treating fans to photos, which give an insight into their love life.

In the latest photos, Vicky and Katrina are posing for a selfie. In the first photo, the actors look quite serious. Katrina has used the “Sorry, I am sleepy” sticker on the photo. In the second photo, Vicky and Katrina are smiling for the camera.

Katrina Kaif posted selfies on Instagram. Katrina Kaif posted selfies on Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif had shared an adorable picture of herself and Vicky Kaushal on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. She captioned the photo, “We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year , but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters ❤.”

On the work front, Katrina has Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaara in her kitty.

Vicky, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He also has The Immortal Ashwatthama in the pipeline.