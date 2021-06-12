Katrina Kaif is back to her fitness regime after Covid-19 recovery: ‘I’ve had to be patient with myself’

June 12, 2021 7:02:20 pm
Katrina Kaif is back in the game, folks. The actor, who recovered from Covid-19, has started working on her fitness regime again. On Saturday, Katrina took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself and mentioned how she has had to be ‘patient’ with herself as getting back to working out is no cakewalk for those who have recovered from the infection.
Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, “Back at it. Post covid I’ve had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise- u have to go at your own pace and listen to your body. U have good days and then days when u feel exhausted again. Going slow and trusting your body’s healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step.”
The actor is quite a fitness enthusiast, and fans have been missing her updates from the gym.
View this post on Instagram
On April 17 this year, Katrina Kaif announced that she had tested negative for Covid-19. She shared a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote: “Negative… (everyone who checked up on me, thank you, it was really sweet, felt a lot of love).”
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Katrina Kaif has Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 in her kitty.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-