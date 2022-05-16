Vicky Kaushal kisses wife Katrina Kaif in birthday pics, she says ‘you make everything better, my love’

It is Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal‘s birthday today. And the Sardar Udham actor is currently having a blast ringing in his special day with wife, actor Katrina Kaif, in New York. Katrina on Monday shared their photos from New York birthday celebration where the two could be seen cosying up as they posed for the camera.

Katrina’s post caption read, “New York Wala Birthday 🥳 My ❤️. Simply put ………………YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER (sic),” wrote Katrina along with two red heart emojis. Fans flooded the comments section immediately with complimentary wishes for the couple, even as they wished the birthday boy.

Apart from Katrina, several other celebs have been wishing Vicky on the social media. From Madhuri Dixit Nene, to Sara Ali Khan, everyone shared heart-warming wishes for Vicky on his special day. Madhuri wrote, “Happy Birthday, Vicky Kaushal. Wishing you all the luck, happiness, and success.” Vicky responded to her wish and wrote back, “Thank you so much, ma’am.” Sara Ali Khan, with whom he will soon be seen sharing screen space in a Laxman Utekar movie, shared a series of photos from their time together on the sets and mentioned, “Oye Bickey oye, have the best one. You deserve all the happiness, peace, contentment, success that Inshallah keeps coming your way. Keep shining. Jai Bholenath!”

A screengrab of Vicky’s Insta story. A screengrab of Vicky’s Insta story.

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk, actor Amol Parashar, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Gajraj Rao among others also shared wishes for Vicky Kaushal on social media. Besides his colleagues from the industry, Vicky’s brother Sunny and his father Sham Kaushal also made sure to wish the star on social media. Sham shared a picture with his son and wrote, “Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. Always love & blessings. Feeling blessed & proud to have a son like u. Rab Rakha.” Whereas Sunny shared an unseen photo from Vicky and Katrina’s wedding scene and wrote, “Janamdin mubarak ho meri jaan ♥️ @vickykaushal09.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has the untitled Laxman Utekar movie, the Sam Bahadur biopic by Meghna Gulzar, and the comedy film Govinda Naam Mera in his kitty. He was last seen in the acclaimed Shoojit Sircar movie Sardar Udham.