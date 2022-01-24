Katrina Kaif shares her happy pictures from honeymoon in Maldives, fans ask ‘where is Vicky Kaushal?’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who got married in December, spent their honeymoon in the Maldives. The couple, however, largely refrained from sharing their honeymoon photos on their respective social media platforms. On Monday, Katrina gave a glimpse of her days in the Maldives, which she referred to as her ‘happy place.’ The picture has left her fans in awe. A fan tagged Katrina ‘Queen of million hearts,’ while another comment read, ‘Queen is back.’ The photos show Katrina soaking the sun and air of the island. She is seen smiling her heart out. A few fans, however, asked her to share photos with Vicky also featured in them.

Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9. Their wedding ceremony was a private affair with only family members and friends in attendance. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” she captioned her wedding photos.

Katrina’s pictures from her honeymoon have come a couple of days after she treated fans to some of her selfies, which she dropped from a hotel in Indore. She had accompanied husband-actor Vicky Kaushal to his shoot in the city.

Meanwhile, Vicky wrapped up his next in which he will be sharing the screen space with Sara Ali Khan. On Monday, he shared a video of himself in which he was seen grooving to the theme song of Akshay Kumar film Blue. “In today’s episode of #carjams,” he captioned the video. He also shared a set of photos in which he was seen resting next to the Narmada River. A couple of hours later, his co-star Sara also posted pictures from the same spot. Vicky and Sara shot for Mimi fame director Laxman Utekar’s next.

On Saturday, Sharib Hashmi shared photos from the sets of the Laxman Utekar and spoke about how Vicky and Sara do not behave like stars. “I have become a bigger fan of you, Vicky,” he wrote in the caption.

Katrina, on the other hand, has Merry Christmas to her credit. The Sriram Raghavan directorial will see Katrina share the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi. In 2021, she wrapped up Tiger 3 in which she will be seen with Salman Khan. Katrina will also begin shooting for Jee Le Zaraa, which brings back Farhan Akhtar in the directorial role.