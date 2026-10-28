Katrina Kaif hits back at postpartum weight trolls: ‘Bounce Back? From where?’

Katrina Kaif has opened up about the body-shaming she faced after childbirth, questioning the pressure on women to return to their pre-pregnancy bodies. The actor spoke about embracing motherhood, focusing on her fitness at her own pace and learning to balance her personal and professional responsibilities.

Katrina faced online trolling in September after making a public appearance with Vicky Kaushal at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. While several people praised the couple’s appearance, others targeted Katrina over her postpartum weight. The criticism sparked a wider discussion about the pressure women face to regain their pre-pregnancy appearance soon after giving birth.

Addressing the criticism in her conversation with Vogue India, Katrina said she was aware of the opinions circulating online but did not want them to take away from this phase of her life.

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“We live in a world that wants to blow us around in the ever-changing winds of opinions. I think most people are aware of what a woman’s body goes through after giving birth. And if they still choose to view that body through a harsh lens, it’s a personal choice. It can’t be blamed on a lack of information, because there is so much information out there. I just want to focus on this lovely part of my life and where I’m headed.”

Katrina Kaif on bouncing back after pregnancy

Katrina also questioned the idea that women should be expected to return to their pre-pregnancy bodies as quickly as possible. For her, motherhood is not a phase she wants to move backwards from but a new chapter she wants to embrace.

“Bounce back? From where?” Katrina said. “I have taken a step ahead to something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back? The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan’s face and know that four years of a journey for me and Vicky had led to this. I am very aware of my fitness journey and where my body feels at its most energetic. I will reach there at my own pace.”

Katrina and Vicky welcomed their son, Vihaan, in November 2025.

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Katrina Kaif on balancing motherhood, marriage and work

Katrina also spoke about her determination to give her best to everything she takes on and the challenge of balancing her career with motherhood and family life. Alongside acting, she runs her beauty brand, Kay Beauty.

“Having a single-minded, determined focus is one of my strong traits; I can only rest after I have given a thousand per cent. That does not mean I have done it better than anyone else; it just means I’ve done the absolute best I can do. What I am now trying to learn is how to balance being an actor, an entrepreneur, a mother, a wife, a daughter, a sister. That’s a harder dance to master.”

Katrina also spoke about her relationship with Vicky Kaushal, praising his strong family values, integrity and the space he gives her to be herself. She described him as a supportive partner and said he remains actively involved in raising their son, Vihaan, despite working long hours.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan.