Katrina Kaif ‘hated’ Vicky Kaushal when he showed off his ‘effortless’ process: ‘He didn’t make a single mistake, I hated him’

The conversations between Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal are not always all lovey-dovey and filled with romance. The two actors, who got married in December 2021, often discuss work with each other. They don’t mind cracking a few jokes on each other, one of them being about Kaushal winning the National Award but having to share it with someone.

In a new interview, Katrina shared how she and Vicky have conversations about their films with each other and how it’s a part of their routine. She also revealed how Vicky once helped her in rehearsing her lines for her next film Merry Christmas. She told Film Companion, “We have a lot of conversations about work, not necessarily advice but just to discuss. We make a lot of fun out of each other. Like I will be telling him, ‘You are a National Award-winning actor but still, you had to share it with somebody.’ We’ll take everything in good jokes and not take anything seriously.”

But jokes apart, what Katrina likes about Vicky’s working style is that he is ‘effortless’. “The best thing about Vicky is he doesn’t take himself seriously and everything about his process is so effortless. There is no strain, no stress,” shared Katrina.

Katrina was surprised when Vicky did a three-page scene with her after just reading it twice. While she was rehearsing for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, Vicky offered to help. She narrated, “Sriram had changed the scene in the night and we were shooting the next morning for Merry Christmas. It was a three-page scene and big dialogues. I wanted to rehearse it and he asked should I do Vijay’s (Sethupathi) lines?”

Katrina continued, “He read the page twice and then kept it down. I said, ‘We have to rehearse’ and he said ‘Yeah, yeah, I am ready’. And he didn’t make a single mistake. I hated him at that moment. He has an ease with the material, the lines and which is what you see on screen.”

Katrina will be sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. She has already started shooting for the film. In December 2021, she had announced the project soon after her marriage to Vicky Kaushal. She had captioned the post, “New Beginnings 💛. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox.”

Currently, the actor is busy promoting her upcoming release Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Sidhant Chaturvedi. Phone Bhoot has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It releases on November 4.