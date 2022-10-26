Katrina Kaif has a ‘loving wake up call’ for husband Vicky Kaushal, Siddhant Chaturvedi finds it hilarious

Katrina Kaif, who has been promoting her upcoming film Phone Bhoot, shared a rather hilarious video on Instagram featuring her husband Vicky Kaushal. The video has Vicky stretching in bed as Katrina’s voice plays in the background saying, “Main ek bhoot hun (I am a ghost).”

Katrina shared the video with the caption, “Biwi ka loving wake up call 👻” Her Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi found the video hilarious and expressed the same in the comments section, “Ha Ha Ha,” with a laughter emoji.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the 2021 hit Sooryavanshi where she shared screen space with Akshay Kumar. Soon after the release of Sooryavanshi, Katrina tied the knot with Vicky in a lavish but intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. The two had stayed mum about their relationship throughout their courtship and declared their love for each other to the world only after they were married.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Katrina called her marriage to Vicky a ‘culmination of a beautiful journey’. “It just came out of nowhere. It literally did,” she said. The Tiger 3 actor shared that she first learnt about Vicky after watching the trailer of Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. “I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ At that point I just found it… Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent,” she said.

Besides Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif has Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 in her kitty.