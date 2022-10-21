scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s bizarre dance moves crack up Katrina Kaif. Watch

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Phone Bhoot.

Katrina, ishaan siddhantKatrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi are currently promoting Phone Bhoot. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar undoubtedly had a blast while shooting the film. From teaching Katrina a dance routine to joining her in performing her popular hook steps from Sheila Ki Jawani and Chikni Chameli, there was never a dull moment on the sets, as seen in the latest video shared by Katrina. 

In the video, the trio can be seen having fun, pulling practical jokes, and doing bhangra on the Phone Bhoot sets. The boys made sure Katrina always had her infectious laugh on display. In the midst of some bromance between Ishaan and Siddhant, you cannot miss the charming and classy Katrina, who just carries herself so well even when she is sweaty from dance rehearsals. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

On Season 7 of Koffee With Karan, Ishaan and Siddhant talked  about working with Katrina. The boys had admitted that Katrina was the set’s biggest prankster and had also described what transpired when she arrived on the scene for the first time. 

Ishaan had said, “I do remember actually distinctly with Katrina on set. We had been shooting and then Katrina walks in on set and we have this haphazard kind of set situation in Film City. So Katrina walks in on set and the vibe just goes…Changes. It’s like pura mahaul hi badal gaya hai. It’s like we could hear whispers of Kat coming on set. Katrina is coming and everyone was like…We were like what’s going on here?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister
Also read |Kangana Ranaut reviews Kantara: ‘I don’t think I will recover from this experience’

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot will be released on 4 November. The film also stars Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 04:40:08 pm
Next Story

In Shimla dist, where Cong won 5 of 8 seats last time, tourism, apple concerns haunt BJP

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement