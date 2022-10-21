Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s bizarre dance moves crack up Katrina Kaif. Watch

Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar undoubtedly had a blast while shooting the film. From teaching Katrina a dance routine to joining her in performing her popular hook steps from Sheila Ki Jawani and Chikni Chameli, there was never a dull moment on the sets, as seen in the latest video shared by Katrina.

In the video, the trio can be seen having fun, pulling practical jokes, and doing bhangra on the Phone Bhoot sets. The boys made sure Katrina always had her infectious laugh on display. In the midst of some bromance between Ishaan and Siddhant, you cannot miss the charming and classy Katrina, who just carries herself so well even when she is sweaty from dance rehearsals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

On Season 7 of Koffee With Karan, Ishaan and Siddhant talked about working with Katrina. The boys had admitted that Katrina was the set’s biggest prankster and had also described what transpired when she arrived on the scene for the first time.

Ishaan had said, “I do remember actually distinctly with Katrina on set. We had been shooting and then Katrina walks in on set and we have this haphazard kind of set situation in Film City. So Katrina walks in on set and the vibe just goes…Changes. It’s like pura mahaul hi badal gaya hai. It’s like we could hear whispers of Kat coming on set. Katrina is coming and everyone was like…We were like what’s going on here?”

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot will be released on 4 November. The film also stars Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role.