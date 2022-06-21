Katrina Kaif goes ‘wow’ as Neha Dhupia aces ‘shirshasana’ on International Yoga Day

Like every year, the Indian film fraternity is promoting the benefits of yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty, who have been vocal about the advantages of yoga, urged people to take it up.

While Shilpa promised to be a personal yoga trainer for her fans through her app, Malaika urged people to start taking care of their health. “For me, it’s another day. For me, this is a way of life. However, all I ask you is #juststart. Happy international day of yoga. ❤️ @sarvayogastudios

@thedivayoga,” Malaika wrote on Instagram.

Neha Dhupia did a head-stand, and posted a picture of her father doing a head-stand as well. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “I get it from my father … his daily practice and me practising everyday … #shirshasana … thank you @rohitflowyoga for the gyaan and dhyaan … #internationalyogaday.” Her post made Katrina Kaif and Tahira Kashyap go “wow”.

Anil Kapoor also left Varun Dhawan stunned as he aced some of yoga asanas. After the JugJugg Jeeyo star shared photos of himself doing yoga on Instagram, Varun commented, “Sir are u an alien please be honest how can u be 65 my god this man #inspirational.”

Soha Ali Khan shared a video of herself practising various yoga asanas and captioned it, “Be calm and practise yoga 🧘‍♀️ #internationalyogaday #yoga.” Tahira Kashyap said that she hasn’t been too fond of yoga but she emphasised the benefits of deep breathing. She wrote on Instagram, “I have never been too much of a yoga fan and neither do I have any fancy and difficult asanas to pose for and post but what I have figured out is that deep breathing can really fix many of your issues. Not only does it instil calmness, reduce anxiety but also evokes gratitude. Highly recommend deep breathing 👌 #internationalyogaday #newbie #yoga #nofilter.”

Check out other celebrities who posted about International Yoga Day:

The theme of this year’s Yoga Day celebrations is ‘Yoga for Humanity’.