Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Katrina Kaif gets upset with photographers as she steps out of the gym, tells them ‘Aap log camera neeche karo…’

Katrina Kaif, after getting upset with paps trying to click her pictures after a gym session, was heard telling them, "humlog yaha exercise karne aye hai..."

katrina kaifKatrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

Katrina Kaif is known for guarding her privacy, and the tight security at her wedding with Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 was proof that Katrina likes to keep a lid on her private life. Now, a new video clip is doing the rounds on the internet where the Phone Bhoot star is seen schooling some photographers who were trying to click her pictures outside a gym late in the night.

In a video being circulated on Instagram, a few photographers are asking Katrina to pose for them as he is getting into her car.

However, Katrina, who is usually very calm in public, got a little upset and asked them to put their cameras down. “Aap log camera neeche karo, hum log yahan exercise karne aaye hai. Agar aap log aisa karenge na… neeche rakho (Keep your cameras down. We are here to exercise. If you keep doing this…keep it down).” After this exchange, the photographers apologise to Katrina and put the cameras down as she stepped out of the car.

On the work front, Katrina’s last release Phone Bhoot with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter failed to perform at the box office, the actress will now be seen in Shriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas releasing this December. She’ll then be seen in her much anticipated film Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan that’s releasing in Eid next year. Katrina also has Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in her kitty.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 09:55:00 am
