New mom Katrina Kaif makes first public appearance after son Vihaan’s birth. Watch video
Nearly three months after welcoming baby Vihaan, Katrina Kaif stepped out in Mumbai with trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.
Nearly three months after welcoming her son Vihaan, actor Katrina Kaif was spotted in Mumbai for the first time on Tuesday evening. The new mom was seen stepping out with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.
New mom Katrina Kaif makes her first public appearance
Dressed in a black hoodie and wearing a face mask, Katrina appeared to be in a hurry as she swiftly made her way to her car, attempting to avoid the paparazzi.
Despite her quick exit, photographers managed to capture glimpses of her as she settled into the vehicle. Katrina smiled, without removing her face mask, and waved for the photographers.
In January, Katrina and her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first born.
Vicky Kaushal praises Katrina
Recently, Vicky Kaushal called Katrina a “warrior,” and acknowledged that she has been doing the lion’s share of the heavy lifting in these early months of parenthood.
Speaking at an event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India, Vicky didn’t hold back in praising his wife and expressed admiration for Katrina’s strength. “Right now, the mother is being the superhero and she has been a warrior through her pregnancy and she has been a warrior as a mother as well. I’m so incredibly proud of her and I love her so much,” he shared.
The couple, Katrina and Vicky, introduced their baby boy to the world by revealing his name through a heartfelt joint Instagram post. The picture featured Katrina’s hand, Vicky’s hand, and their newborn’s tiny hand placed together.
Sharing their joy, they wrote, “Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”
The couple had earlier announced the arrival of their son on November 7, 2025, with a note that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”
Katrina had confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025 with an adorable maternity photoshoot picture. Announcing the happy news, the couple shared, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”
Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.
