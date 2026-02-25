New mom Katrina Kaif makes first public appearance after son Vihaan’s birth. Watch video

Nearly three months after welcoming her son Vihaan, actor Katrina Kaif was spotted in Mumbai for the first time on Tuesday evening. The new mom was seen stepping out with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

New mom Katrina Kaif makes her first public appearance

Dressed in a black hoodie and wearing a face mask, Katrina appeared to be in a hurry as she swiftly made her way to her car, attempting to avoid the paparazzi.

Despite her quick exit, photographers managed to capture glimpses of her as she settled into the vehicle. Katrina smiled, without removing her face mask, and waved for the photographers.

In January, Katrina and her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first born.