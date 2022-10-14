Radiant Katrina Kaif celebrates first Karva Chauth with Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra says ‘So beautiful’: See pictures

Actor Katrina Kaif on Thursday shared pictures of her first Karva Chauth as a married woman. Katrina tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal last year. “Pehla (first) Karva Chauth,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

The post contained four pictures of the auspicious occasion, and also featured Vicky and Katrina’s in-laws. The first picture showed Katrina and Vicky posing on the balcony of their house, with the moon in the background. The second picture also included Vicky’s parents. The third photo showed Vicky and Katrina posing together, but during the daytime. The final picture was of Katrina alone, and she performed the rituals associated with the festival. Her comments section was flooded with good wishes from other celebrities. Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations so beautiful 😍,” and Zoya Akhtar commented, “Happy 1st Karvachauth.”

Katrina and Vicky quietly dated for some years before announcing their marriage towards the end of 2021. They tied the knot in a lavish (but deeply private) ceremony in Rajasthan.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina said that married life has been ‘really, really beautiful’, but that she would like to spend more time with Vicky. She said, “Vicky has been traveling a lot in the past year because of his shoots. He has been away a lot on shoots as have I. I think that’s always the thing with any two actors who are in this profession where there’s constant travel. You get less time together.”

In an episode of Koffee with Karan, Katrina admitted that she didn’t really know of Vicky before they were introduced to each other by Zoya. “He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over,” she said.

Katrina was last seen in the action film Sooryavanshi. She will soon be seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 in the pipeline.