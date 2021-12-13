Katrina Kaif writes an emotional post for her sister squad post her wedding: ‘We sisters always protected each other’

After giving us a peek at her wedding, haldi and mehendi ceremonies, Katrina Kaif on Monday dedicated an adorable Instagram post to her sisters.

One of the photos shows her sisters walking down Katrina for the ‘varmaala’ at the mandap. It looks like her sisters chose pastels and pink as a coordinated colour theme for the wedding day. Katrina in her caption wrote, “Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!”

The pictures also show Katrina’s bridal trousseau in full glory. We get to see the intricate detailing on her red ensemble along with the accessories, dupatta and kalire.

Katrina was born to a Kashmiri father and a British mother. The Bollywood star has seven siblings, including five sisters and one brother. Her mother and siblings were seen at her wedding too.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had an intimate wedding on December 9 at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district in the presence of only family members and close friends.

Katrina and Vicky took to Instagram to make the announcement about their wedding. They wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh and Katrina starred alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi.