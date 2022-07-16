Katrina Kaif drops stunning pictures as she celebrates ‘birthday wala din’ in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal. See here

Katrina Kaif on Saturday shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with friends and family in the Maldives. Katrina turned 39 on July 16, and received warm birthday wishes from scores of film industry personalities.

“Birthday wala din ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which contained a handful of images of Katrina and her friends. While her husband, Vicky Kaushal, wasn’t seen in the photos, her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal made a quick appearance, as did Sunny’s rumoured girlfriend, actor Sharvari Wagh. Vicky did, however, also take to Instagram to post a birthday wish for his wife. Sharing a picture of Katrina from what appears to be the same beach, he wrote, “Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!”

The first picture in Katrina’s post showed her looking at the camera, with the setting sun in the background. The second, third and fourth photos showed her posing on the beach with her friends. Katrina and Vicky were spotted on Thursday, jetting off to the Maldives along with Sunny and Sharvari, and also director Kabir Khan and his wife, Minnie Mathur. They walked hand-in-hand, wearing casual clothes.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot late last year, in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan. Speaking about how Katrina influences him in every aspect of his life, Vicky told Hello magazine recently, “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person.”

Ileana D’Cruz took to Instagram Stories to share a picture in which Katrina and Vicky were seen together. The selfie appeared to have been taken by Mini Mathur, and also featured Angira Dhar and her husband Anand Tiwari. Anand direct Vicky and Angira in the film Love Per Square Foot.

Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. She has Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa lined up.