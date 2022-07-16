scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Katrina Kaif drops stunning pictures as she celebrates ‘birthday wala din’ in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal. See here

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 39th birthday in the Maldives, with friends and family. She shared pictures from the birthday celebrations in an Instagram post on Saturday

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 16, 2022 7:23:57 pm
Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal. (Photos: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif on Saturday shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with friends and family in the Maldives. Katrina turned 39 on July 16, and received warm birthday wishes from scores of film industry personalities.

“Birthday wala din ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which contained a handful of images of Katrina and her friends. While her husband, Vicky Kaushal, wasn’t seen in the photos, her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal made a quick appearance, as did Sunny’s rumoured girlfriend, actor Sharvari Wagh. Vicky did, however, also take to Instagram to post a birthday wish for his wife. Sharing a picture of Katrina from what appears to be the same beach, he wrote, “Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!”

Also read |How Katrina Kaif developed a thick skin, made her place in the film industry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 

The first picture in Katrina’s post showed her looking at the camera, with the setting sun in the background. The second, third and fourth photos showed her posing on the beach with her friends. Katrina and Vicky were spotted on Thursday, jetting off to the Maldives along with Sunny and Sharvari, and also director Kabir Khan and his wife, Minnie Mathur. They walked hand-in-hand, wearing casual clothes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

 

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot late last year, in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan. Speaking about how Katrina influences him in every aspect of his life, Vicky told Hello magazine recently, “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person.”

Ileana D’Cruz took to Instagram Stories to share a picture in which Katrina and Vicky were seen together. The selfie appeared to have been taken by Mini Mathur, and also featured Angira Dhar and her husband Anand Tiwari. Anand direct Vicky and Angira in the film Love Per Square Foot.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQs
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...Premium
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...Premium
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...
‘I know I will go to jail, but paying the fine would mean I did a wrong’:...Premium
‘I know I will go to jail, but paying the fine would mean I did a wrong’:...
Katrina Kaif is holidaying in the Maldives. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram)

Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. She has Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa lined up.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor are acing the red carpet game
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement