Katrina Kaif’s customised kaleeras had messages written by her, wedding prep went on for months: Anaita Shroff Adajania

Anaita Shroff Adajania, who has been styling Katrina Kaif for years, was by her friend’s side at her intimate yet lavish wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. And now, when the world has been the stunning looks of Katrina from her pre-wedding festivities and wedding function, Anaita has opened up about the process that made Katrina one of the most glamorous Bollywood brides.

Anaita shared with Pinkvilla that the planning for the wedding went on for months and at first, she did not even tell her husband about it. “I was immensely happy for her and felt very special and privileged to style her for the wedding,” she said.

Katrina Kaif’s younger sister and actor Isabelle Kaif was also spotted in the photos. (Photo: Instagram/Katrina Kaif) Katrina Kaif’s younger sister and actor Isabelle Kaif was also spotted in the photos. (Photo: Instagram/Katrina Kaif)

Anaita shared that though it took some time to together Katrina’s looks, the actual execution was done in a short time. “The planning was going on for months. Everything was pretty organic. We would sit together, talk and ideate but the actual fieldwork and execution were done in a short span, pretty close to the wedding,” she said.

Anaita revealed that “it was Katrina’s dream to wear red” for her wedding, and Anaita and the rest of the team made sure Katrina looked her best on that day. She also revealed that the kaleeras that Katrina wore were customised. They featured bespoke messenger doves, coin charms and had hand-written messages by the bride herself.

Katrina Kaif dancing with Vicky Kaushal at her mehendi. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Katrina Kaif dancing with Vicky Kaushal at her mehendi. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

After hosting three days of wedding festivities in Rajasthan, and a small vacation to an undisclosed location, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are back in Mumbai. It has been reported that the couple will host a reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues but they have not commented on it yet.

Katrina and Vicky’s wedding was also a private affair. Sharing the photos from their big day, the couple wrote identical captions on Instagram that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”