Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunny Leone?

Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Samantha Akkineni, Sunny Leone, Sushmita Sen, Esha Deol and many others from B-town shared photos on social media today. Scroll to see who shared what on their Instagram account.

Bharat actor Katrina Kaif shared this photo on Instagram. “Me and buddy on an adventure #Bharat 🌟@atulreellife @aliabbaszafar,” she wrote with the click.

Disha Patani shared many photos on her social media account.

Disha looked stunning as always.

Gorgeous Samantha Akkineni is back from her family vacation and shared a few clicks as she visited Madurai for an event.

Sagarika Ghatge shared a click of herself and husband Zaheer Khan. “Happy birthday to the love of my life❤️ the kindest , strongest, thoughtful and most giving. Happy happy birthday husband. I love you ❤️💕,” wrote Sagarika with the click.

Sharing this click, Esha Deol wrote, “Hello Monday🙏🏼.”

“Chillin with the handsome @dirrty99. Family day but we snuck in a pic of just us :),” wrote Sunny Leone with the photo.

Daniel Weber also shared this photo with the caption, “That glow !!!! Xo.”

Sushmita Sen shared photos on her Instagram account.

Remo D’Souza shared these clicks on his Instagram account. He wrote, “Can’t even say this was dream come true, coz I have never dreamt of working with my fav and one of the worlds best entertainer :))) this was the most amazing surprise of my life :) thank you @willsmith you the best :))).”

Farah Khan shared a birthday wish for Gauri Khan. Sharing this photo, Farah wrote, “Dearest Gauri, u r a diamond! Priceless, impossible to break n a girl ‘s best friend!! Happy birthday @gaurikhan ♥️now plan something frm 4-7 pm 😂lov u.”

Sussanne Khan also wished Gauri Khan. “To my dear G🌟…Happy happiest Happiness N crazy amounts of love ♥️🤗surround you today and for always.. love you ♥️🤗 p.s from bad hairdays to crazy times salute to us 🌈🏆😁🐝👊🏻#no8gals, ” read the photo caption.

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo and wrote, “Sending you belated birthday wishes @renukash710! ❤ May you always be the multi-talented & positive person that you are! And I hope this year brings you loads of happiness & joy! ✨😇💕.”

