Have you seen these videos of Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Varun Dhawan?

From Katrina Kaif to Warina Hussain, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share videos. Scroll down to watch:

Katrina Kaif was seen acing her cricket skills. Sharing a video of herself playing cricket, the Bharat actor wrote, “Pack up ke baad #bharat sets as the World Cup nears @anushkasharma perhaps u could put in a small word for me with the captain of the team. some room for improvement in my swing, but over all not a bad all rounder #apnatimeaayega”

Disha Patani showed off her action chops in an Instagram video.

Dabboo Ratnani posted a behind-the-scenes video of his 2019 calendar shoot.

Warina Hussain showed off her dance moves in a video. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Damn baby ! Feelin’it 👠 with @mrigakshij #shemoveitlike 🎥 @popmercy”

Sharing the video, Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia wrote, “Almost a year ago I met my dance angel @dimplekotecha and shortly after that, my second dance angel @utkarshc21. I was terrified, under-confident and self doubting, I never thought I’d be able to even do a thumka or straighten my arms and point my toes properly, let alone dance. After working for hours and hours every day, lots of patience, sweat, bruises, laughs and tears later, I still have a long way to go but I’ve come an incredibly long way.. and so today is when I upload a dance video (or two!)😌Samjhawan & Tip Tip Thank you Dimpool & Ootkoorsh for being the incredible teachers and people you are!!❤️”

Jackie Shroff also shared a video on his Instagram handle.

Remo D’Souza and Varun Dhawan today began work on ABCD 3. The director shared a video and captioned it as, “And the journey begins new cut , new look , new beginning thanks @aalimhakimfor the fab look and thanks Varun for trusting us and cutting your locks hahhahahahahha can’t wait to show everyone ur new look :)))) #3 #3iscoming @tseries.official @lizelleremodsouza@varundvn”