Katrina Kaif on marriage, big fat wedding, and discovering Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan promo: ‘I was like who is this guy?’

Katrina Kaif can’t stop blushing. One of the biggest female stars in the Hindi film industry, she melts when she talks about her actor husband, Vicky Kaushal. There is no confession about their relationships that doesn’t filter through a sheepish grin.

Katrina and Vicky, after dating secretly for months, tied the knot last year in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan. Over the years, Katrina had opened up several times about the idea of falling in love, often telling inquisitive journalists how she would never give up on being a hopeless romantic.

So, when she finally got married, there was a collective sigh–and happy tears–in the Katrina Kaif fandom. The actor told indianexpress.com that the feeling for her was no different. “It felt exactly how you described it. It felt like it was a culmination of a beautiful journey, which was super unexpected for me. It just came out of nowhere. It literally did.”

Katrina first discovered Vicky in the trailer for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s 2018 romantic drama, Manmarziyaan, a story about two confused lovers. Vicky, back then, was transitioning from being an acclaimed indie film actor–with films like Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0–to more mainstream projects like Raazi, Lust Stories and Sanju.

When Katrina saw him, she was struck by his talent, even in a short trailer. “I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ At that point I just found it… Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent.”

Three years later, when Katrina and Vicky were tying the knot, there was obviously no space for confusion. What existed between the couple, and what the actor said radiated from everyone, was just pure joy. “The entire celebration, the three-day long ceremony of our marriage was filled with that much love, warmth and we could also feel everyone’s happiness. I could feel everyone was happy and that people’s wishes were with us,” she added.

Katrina will next be seen on the big screen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, in which she stars as a ghost. The film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.