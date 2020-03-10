Katrina Kaif defends Rohit Shetty’s comment on her, says ‘it was taken out of context’

Katrina Kaif said Rohit Shetty’s comment was ‘entirely misunderstood’. Katrina Kaif said Rohit Shetty’s comment was ‘entirely misunderstood’.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s sexist comment against Sooryavanshi actor Katrina Kaif recently earned the ire of Twitterati, and #ShameOnYouRohitShetty became a Twitter trend.

In an interview, when Shetty was asked which star he focuses on while looking at the monitor during filming, he replied, “All three, obviously. You have to watch the take thrice. The scene with the blast has Katrina (Kaif) too. If you look closely, she is blinking (during the scene). After the fourth take, she came to me and asked, ‘Can we take one more?’ And I said, ‘Katrina, I will tell you honestly; no one is going to look at you.’ She got so wild. She said, ‘How could you tell me this?’ and I said, ‘Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind; nobody will notice you.’ And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega? [But who’s watching?].”

The reply didn’t go down well with fans of Katrina Kaif. However, on Monday, Kaif came out in Rohit Shetty’s defence and clarified that the filmmaker’s comment has been “taken entirely taken out of context.”

The actor took to her Instagram account and mentioned how Shetty’s comment is being “entirely misunderstood”. She wrote, “Dear Friends and Well-wishers… I normally do not comment on media reports or articles… But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit Sir has been taken out of context and is being entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said, ‘No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening.’ This is not what was said.”

Katrina Kaif added she shares a warm relationship with the filmmaker, and he has always been there for her. She said, “I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot and Rohit sir said, ‘There are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you blinking.’ Even, in spite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from cinema to my character and, more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context. Hope you all have a great day.”

Sooryavanshi, the fourth instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, after Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Singham Returns, and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, has Kaif as the female lead. She plays a doctor in the film.

At the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif had said she is not sceptical about being overshadowed by three superstars (Singh, Kumar and Devgn) of Bollywood. She had said, “I absolutely love my part in the film. More than anything, what I look at when I see a film is whether the film works for me, has it moved me and is what I am doing crucial in the film. When you see the film, you will see that everyone’s role is crucial and the film has come out amazingly.”

Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit screens on March 24.

