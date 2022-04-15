Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone wish Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt on their wedding

After dating for five years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14. The intimate wedding happened at their home in Bandra, and was attended by only family members and close friends. As Alia shared photos from their dreamy wedding, colleagues took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

While Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurana, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor commented on Alia’s post, fans could not stop gushing about Deepika Padukone’s sweet message. The actor took to the comments section of Alia’s post and wrote, “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light and laughter,” followed by a heart emoji. As readers would remember, Ranbir briefly dated Deepika.

Katrina Kaif, who too dated Ranbir, took to her Instagram stories to congratulate the couple on their wedding. Reposting Alia’s post, Katrina wrote, “Congratulations to u both – all the love and happiness.” Katrina and Alia share a warm bond. They are set to share screen space in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara. The girls’ road trip film will also star Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram story to wish Ranbir and Alia. Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram story to wish Ranbir and Alia.

Priyanka too congratulated Alia and Ranbir on their wedding. Sharing the newlyweds’ photo on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Awwww congratulations you two. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness”.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to announce the wedding. Sharing photos from the function, she wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia .”

After the wedding, Neetu Kapoor announced to the media that there will be no wedding reception.