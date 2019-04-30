Katrina Kaif would like to feature in an item song with Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif recently graced Anaita Adjania’s chat show Feet Up with the Stars Season 2. In the almost 22 minute-episode, Katrina poured her heart out. Here are the highlights:

Katrina’s moment with south Indian superstar Vijay

Katrina shot with Anaita Adjania for a south Indian advertisement at the beginning of her career. The actor shared screen space with Vijay in an ad, which featured her as a ballerina. While recalling the ad, Katrina spoke about how humble Vijay was.

“I was sitting on the floor with the phone and I see in front of me these two feet. Shoes. I did not bother to look up. I was still on my phone. After some time, I still see these feet. Again after some time, I see these feet. Finally, I looked up and realised it is the guy who was the south Superstar.” Anaita interrupted, “His name is Vijay.”

“He was so polite and humble. He was waiting to not disturb me just to say goodbye,” Katrina Kaif concluded.

“He didn’t want me to touch him. He was so shy and sweet,” Anaita Adjania recalled.

Karan Johar is Katrina Kaif’s fairy godfather

Anaita told viewers how Katrina is just like Santa who loves to shop for others. Katrina explained herself by saying, “I don’t need a lot of things for myself.”

She continued, “I don’t own a handbag. Cannot stand them. I like rucksack while travelling. I have one person, who is my fairy godfather or godmother, that is Karan Johar. He is responsible for my sweaters and rucksacks. He supplies me oversized sweaters. That for me is fashion.”

When Katrina Kaif was overwhelmed by fans’ love

“Sheila Ki Jawaani song from Tees Maar Khan had just released. I was performing at this sports event which was being held in a huge stadium somewhere in North India. I was coming to perform at the stadium with almost 70,000 people. They announced my name and the entire stadium started chanting Sheila. I know you should never get caught up on these things but there was this moment of silence. It’s nice to have that kind of love. Do you know what was special about that? It is the synergy of 70,000 people,” Katrina expressed.

A Kapoor she would like to work with

When Anaita Adjania asked Katrina Kaif about the Kapoor she would like to work with, Katrina replied, “I think I would love to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is really spontaneous, real, true and very beautiful.”

Who would she pair up with for an item song/promotional song?

Katrina was quick to take Deepika Padukone’s name. The actor said, “She has an interesting style of dancing. Very graceful.”

A Bollywood lesson learnt the hard way

Katrina Kaif was asked about the one lesson that she learnt in the industry. Katrina answered, “Never take anything personally. This industry is an industry built on human relationships and their dynamics but still, never take anything personally. Don’t take things too deeply to your heart but at the same time, it is ok to feel as, after all, you are a human.”

The Bollywood personality Katrina trusts completely

Katrina revealed she shares a good bond with director Zoya Akhtar. “I really love Zoya Akhtar. She is a person who I may not speak to every day but I consider her a friend and someone who is on my side. I trust her,” the actor said.

Action-packed roles vs intensely romantic roles

Katrina Kaif was asked what sort of role she would like to pick next. The actor said she wants to do a role that is dramatic, intense yet relatable. “If you ask me what kind of work I want to do from this point of my career, I would want to do roles that are intense, complex, wounded, relatable, pained and confused. I want to do a mix of dramatic, intense and based on emotions kind of work. I also know I have a certain affinity to those very cool kinds of action roles, edgy roles,” the Zero actor remarked.

