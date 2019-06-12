Katrina Kaif will set the stage on fire at Femina Miss India 2019

If you missed Katrina Kaif’s sizzling moves in Bharat, then its time to brace yourself for a treat. Katrina will be performing at the finale of Femina Miss India 2019, which will be held on June 15.

Advertising

Katrina shared a couple of videos on her Instagram stories giving a sneak peek into her prep for the dance performance. She captioned one of the videos as, “Dance team to me – pl can you get up and dance? Me: can we just sit and talk about it.”

In another video, Katrina Kaif revealed her motto for the show – “Wakanda Forever.” There is no doubt about the fact that she will set the stage on fire with her fiery moves.

Femina Miss India 2019 will be hosted by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal. The event will take place at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai.

Advertising

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is basking in the success of Bharat. The film, which has broken several records, is inching towards making Rs 200 crore.

The actor, who played Kumud Raina in the film, took to Instagram to express that every day on the sets was special for her.

The Bharat actor wrote, “Kumud Raina, will always be so close to my heart. I will really miss this experience and have loved every minute of playing this role. Everyone in the team gave their heart and soul into making this film. Everyday on set felt like a special day.”

After Bharat, Katrina Kaif will reunite with Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty’s actioner Sooryavanshi, which will release on March 27, 2020.