Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Katrina Kaif coaches Salman Khan as they dance together on Tip Tip Barsa Paani, watch video

On Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan followed Katrina Kaif's cues as they danced together on the Sooryavanshi song.

salman khan katrina kaif tiger 3Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will dance together on Bigg Boss 16.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Phone Bhoot, will grace the Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16. The actor, who was sporting a yellow bodycon dress, took to the stage and danced with Salman on her popular dance number Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Sooryavanshi. Katrina danced flawlessly while wearing heeled stilettos, while Salman tried to imitate the actor and came off as hilarious.

Katrina, who is now married to actor Vicky Kaushal, reportedly started dating Salman Khan in 2005. The couple parted ways after dating for a few years  but have maintained a cordial relationship ever since. Katrina has also asserted on multiple occasions that Salman is her ‘true friend.’

Talking about Salman at the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore, Katrina had said, “There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there. He always seems to be able to sense it. It’s a bit of an intuitive relationship, as I said. Salman is definitely a friend for life. He’s that person who is completely reliable. I trust him implicitly, and I think we have that connection.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The duo first featured in the 2005 film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Since then they have been seen together in films like Partner, Ek Tha Tiger and Bharat. Salman and Katrina are collaborating again in the upcoming film Tiger 3, which is all set to release on Diwali, 2023.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 11:42:38 am
