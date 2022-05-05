Katrina Kaif celebrates mom’s 70th birthday with ‘noisy kids’, Anushka Sharma calls it ‘cute’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Thursday to wish her mother on her birthday. Katrina posted a few photos from the celebration that was attended by her siblings.

Katrina shared in the caption, “Happy 70th mama 🎂 May u always live life with the joy and courage that u do …….. surrounded by your very noisy kids 🤍🤍🤍” In one of the photos, Katrina and her entire family is huddled around her mother as they share a group hug.

Anushka Sharma wrote, “This is so cute.” Neha Dhupia took to the comments section and wrote, “Happy birthday ❤️” Nimrat Kaur, Bosco Martis dropped heart emojis on the post.

Katrina’s mother was in India in December for her daughter’s wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal. Katrina and Vicky hosted their wedding in Rajasthan, and it was attended by their close friends and family members. The two never declared their love for each other in public before they tied the knot.

On the film front, Katrina is presently working on Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. Her set photos from the film found their way to social media recently. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina will join hands with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

The release date for Tiger 3, where she stars with Salman Khan, has also been announced. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the third film of Tiger franchise will release on April 21, 2023. An announcement video for the same was released by YRF last month.