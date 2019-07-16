Katrina Kaif celebrates birthday in Mexico, Bollywood sends warm wishes

Katrina Kaif celebrates her 36th birthday today. The actor is celebrating her special day in Mexico. She posted a photo of herself on Instagram, which is receiving a lot of love from her peers as well as fans.

Meanwhile, social media is full of birthday wishes for Katrina. Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan shared a photo with the Bharat actor and wrote, “Happiest birthday #KatrinaKaif .. Angels fly because they take themselves lightly.. go spread ur wings this year baby.. lov u♥️♥️♥️”

Maniesh Paul shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it as, “Happy birthday beautiful soul! Katrina Kaif, stay as amazing always… loads of love. Stay blessed.”

“Happiest birthday dearest Katy!!! May you laugh and dance all day… shine and smile all year and give us body goals your whole life,” Alia Bhatt wrote on a photo she shared on her Instagram story.

“Happy birthday #KatrinaKaif. Stay beautiful and wonderful always. Lots of love and best wishes!” Madhuri Dixit wished on Twitter.

Arjun Kapoor commented on Katrina Kaif’s birthday post. He wrote, “Ok on ur birthday I shall be nice Katrina… have a super birthday ur a mad kind goofy soul and I love u because of ur nonsense not despite it..”

Guru Randhawa and Badshah also wished Katrina Kaif.