Katrina Kaif celebrates birthday in Mexico, Bollywood sends warm wishes

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Bharat, is celebrating her 36th birthday in Mexico.

Katrina Kaif turns 36 today. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif celebrates her 36th birthday today. The actor is celebrating her special day in Mexico. She posted a photo of herself on Instagram, which is receiving a lot of love from her peers as well as fans.

Meanwhile, social media is full of birthday wishes for Katrina. Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan shared a photo with the Bharat actor and wrote, “Happiest birthday #KatrinaKaif .. Angels fly because they take themselves lightly.. go spread ur wings this year baby.. lov u♥️♥️♥️”

Maniesh Paul shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it as, “Happy birthday beautiful soul! Katrina Kaif, stay as amazing always… loads of love. Stay blessed.”

“Happiest birthday dearest Katy!!! May you laugh and dance all day… shine and smile all year and give us body goals your whole life,” Alia Bhatt wrote on a photo she shared on her Instagram story.

Varun Dhawan wished Katrina Kaif on Instagram
Varun Dhawan wished Katrina Kaif on Instagram. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)
Zoya Akhtar wished Katrina Kaif on her birthday
Zoya Akhtar wished Katrina Kaif on her birthday. (Photo: Zoya Akhtar/Instagram)

“Happy birthday #KatrinaKaif. Stay beautiful and wonderful always. Lots of love and best wishes!” Madhuri Dixit wished on Twitter.

Arjun Kapoor commented on Katrina Kaif’s birthday post. He wrote, “Ok on ur birthday I shall be nice Katrina… have a super birthday ur a mad kind goofy soul and I love u because of ur nonsense not despite it..”

Guru Randhawa and Badshah also wished Katrina Kaif.

