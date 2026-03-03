Katrina Kaif celebrates first Holi as mom with Vicky Kaushal, shares happy family moment

New parents Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday celebrated their first Holi after welcoming their baby boy, Vihaan. Katrina gave fans a glimpse into the intimate celebration at home.

Katrina shares pic of a poolside Holi

Sharing a group photo on Instagram, Katrina wrote, “The Happiest Happy Holi (different colour heart emoticons).”

The picture shows Katrina smiling beside husband Vicky Kaushal, while brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal posed playfully with a water gun. Her sister Isabelle Kaif also joined in the festivities.

Isabelle later shared more photos from the celebration, offering fans a closer look at the colourful afternoon.

Katrina Kaif’s first outing after becoming a mother

Nearly three months after welcoming baby Vihaan, Katrina Kaif has slowly begun stepping back into public life. On February 24, she was spotted in Mumbai for the first time since becoming a mother. Dressed in a black hoodie and face mask, Katrina was seen heading out with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. She appeared to be in a hurry, quickly making her way to her car while avoiding the paparazzi.

Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif a ‘warrior’

Recently, Vicky Kaushal spoke about this new chapter in their lives at an event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India. He said, “He (Vihaan) is three months old right now, there’s very little a dad has to do when the baby is three months old, I’m just trying to be a cheerleader and I’m waiting for him to grow up so I can contribute more.”

He went on to describe Katrina Kaif as the true hero of this phase. “Right now, the mother is being the superhero and she has been a warrior through her pregnancy and she has been a warrior as a mother as well. I’m so incredibly proud of her and I love her so much.”

Earlier, in an interview with GQ, Vicky had called fatherhood a “grounding experience,” adding, “It’s too soon for me to analyse. Every day, a new emotion hits. You surrender to this in a way you’ve never surrendered to anything. It’s a feeling I can’t put into words, and wasn’t prepared for.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Four years later, on November 7, 2025, they welcomed their first child. Announcing the news on Instagram, they wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”

Professionally, Katrina was last seen in the 2024 thriller Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky, meanwhile, recently delivered a blockbuster with Chhaava and is currently filming Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.