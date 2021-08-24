Katrina Kaif can’t stop smiling as she shoots with Salman Khan for Tiger 3: ‘Out and about in the world’

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are neck deep in shooting for Tiger 3, the third instalment of the hugely popular Tiger franchise. The actors are currently in Russia, and have shared glimpses of their time in the country. Recently, Katrina Kaif shared several photos of herself in a park at St Petersburg, as well as trying to battle the onset of Russian winter.

Katrina captioned her video, “Out and about in the world!” In another series of photos, she’s posing at a park. She wrote, “A day at the park..”

In another series of photos that emerged online, Katrina and Salman were snapped on the Tiger sets with crew members and fans. Just a day ago, one of Salman’s disguises from the film were leaked, as photos of him sporting a long beard went viral on the internet. He was busy shooting for a car chase sequence. Tiger 3 also features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Also Read | When Katrina Kaif put Salman Khan in his place after he made fun of her age, watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The first movie in the franchise was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan. Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the second part Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Now, the third film in the franchise is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

Salman is expected to return to India by October to shoot for Colors TV show Bigg Boss 15. The show’s first promo, featuring him and veteran star Rekha, released on Saturday.

Tiger 3 will see the actors in different countries, including Austria and Turkey. Mentioning that the Maneesh Sharma directorial will see the duo perform never-seen-before action scenes, a source had said, “Salman and Katrina will land in Russia first and then head to multiple shooting destinations like Turkey and Austria. Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma didn’t want to compromise on the scale of the film despite the pandemic and they have planned Tiger 3 to be a visually spectacular theatrical experience.”