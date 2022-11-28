Katrina Kaif brings glam to Jodhpur wedding, fans ask ‘Where is Vicky Kaushal?’

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif made a rare appearance at a wedding on Sunday. As per fan clubs, the ceremony in Jodhpur was for one of her beauty brand partners. A couple of leaked photos and videos from the wedding reached social media and fans could not have enough of her stunning avatar.

In the leaked photos, Katrina is seen in an ice blue saree with embroidery detailing and a fitted blouse. The actor left her hair loose and had minimum jewelery on her. The videos also see her interacting with the family and even posing for photos with a few guests.

Her fans were quick to drop comments like “Stunner” and “So pretty”, and also dropped heartfelt emojis on the post. A few fans also asked Katrina about Vicky Kaushal’s whereabouts.

Katrina also shared stunning photos from the wedding location, captioning it, “Aaj ka din 🤍”

More photos and videos of Katrina Kaif from the wedding:

At a recent event, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal was all praise for Katrina, saying that she possesses qualities akin to those of a doctor and a scientist. According to Vicky, Katrina watches over him to make sure he is getting enough sleep and eating properly.

During the event, Vicky said, “You all don’t know much, but meri biwi is like a chalta firta doctor. She’s a scientist. Unhe bohot gyaan hai aur kuch zyada hi gyaan hai (She has a lot of knowledge). But she helps me a lot and is always making sure I am eating well, taking care of myself, sleeping well, and not just running around to work.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 after years of secrecy surrounding their romance