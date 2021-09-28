Katrina Kaif has adorable birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal: ‘May your days be filled with joy and love’

Katrina Kaif on Tuesday posted a sweet birthday wish for rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal. Katrina took to Instagram to wish Sunny on his special day. Posting his picture on her Instagram story, Katrina wrote, “Happy birthday Sunny Kaushal. May your days be always filled with happiness, joy and love.”

Sunny Kaushal, who will be next seen in the romantic film Shiddat opposite Radhika Madan, also received a lovely birthday wish from his brother Vicky Kaushal. Vicky posted a picture of Sunny sitting on a bike and captioned it, “Birthday boy!!! Mere jigar ka tukda.”

Sunny Kaushal received a warm birthday wish from Shiddat co-star Radhika Madan. (Photo: Radhika Madan/Instagram) Sunny Kaushal received a warm birthday wish from Shiddat co-star Radhika Madan. (Photo: Radhika Madan/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal posted a birthday wish for brother Sunny Kaushal. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram) Vicky Kaushal posted a birthday wish for brother Sunny Kaushal. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Radhika Madan also posted a cute picture of herself with Sunny Kaushal from Shiddat promotions. “Ladka humara heera! Happy birthday, Jaggi,” Radhika wrote on the picture she posted on her Instagram story. Shiddat, also starring Mohit Raina and Diana Penty, will arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 1.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be dating. The pair has, however, kept mum on their relationship status.

On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia. As for Vicky, he is awaiting the release of Sardar Udham. After a long delay, the period film will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.