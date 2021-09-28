scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
MUST READ

Katrina Kaif has adorable birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal: ‘May your days be filled with joy and love’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be dating. The pair has, however, kept mum on their relationship status.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
September 28, 2021 8:27:50 pm
katrina kaif sunny kaushalSunny Kaushal receives birthday wish from brother Vicky Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram and Sunny Kaushal/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif on Tuesday posted a sweet birthday wish for rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal. Katrina took to Instagram to wish Sunny on his special day. Posting his picture on her Instagram story, Katrina wrote, “Happy birthday Sunny Kaushal. May your days be always filled with happiness, joy and love.”

Sunny Kaushal, who will be next seen in the romantic film Shiddat opposite Radhika Madan, also received a lovely birthday wish from his brother Vicky Kaushal. Vicky posted a picture of Sunny sitting on a bike and captioned it, “Birthday boy!!! Mere jigar ka tukda.”

Also Read |Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif ‘not engaged’, say actors’ spokespersons
katrina kaif sunny kaushal Katrina Kaif wished Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal on his birthday. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) sunny kaushla radhika madan Sunny Kaushal received a warm birthday wish from Shiddat co-star Radhika Madan. (Photo: Radhika Madan/Instagram) vicky kaushal sunny kaushal Vicky Kaushal posted a birthday wish for brother Sunny Kaushal. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Radhika Madan also posted a cute picture of herself with Sunny Kaushal from Shiddat promotions. “Ladka humara heera! Happy birthday, Jaggi,” Radhika wrote on the picture she posted on her Instagram story. Shiddat, also starring Mohit Raina and Diana Penty, will arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 1.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be dating. The pair has, however, kept mum on their relationship status.

On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia. As for Vicky, he is awaiting the release of Sardar Udham. After a long delay, the period film will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor khan rubina dilaik abhinav shukla malaika rora
Yash, Kareena Kapoor, Rubina Dilaik: Six celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement