Katrina Kaif is having a blast with her family in England

Katrina Kaif’s birthday is on July 16 and the actor is presently enjoying some family time ahead of the special day. The actor is in England, for a short vacation with her family. The actor has been sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram handle from the vacation, and they are as pretty as the actor herself.

Katrina posted a photo with caption, “Haydreaming ….🦄💃.” She had earlier shared a selfie, pictures of an old English mansion and her pretty sisters, all on her Instagram stories. Katrina has seven siblings; three elder sisters (Stephanie, Christine, and Natasha), three younger sisters (Melissa, Sonia, and Isabel) and an elder brother, Michael.

Katrina has also shared a few more photos with some of her friends from the industry.

See all latest photos of Katrina Kaif here:

Katrina Kaif shared the photo and wrote, "Haydreaming ….🦄💃."

Instagram Story| #KatrinaKaif captures her sister trying to ‘elegantly’ climb a bale of hay 😁💖 pic.twitter.com/VvHNBncuHF — Katrina Kaif Café (@KatrinaKaifCafe) July 14, 2018

Katrina Kaif posted a click of her sister.

Katrina Kaif also shared this photo earlier.

Katrina Kaif had also shared another picture of her sister on the social media

Katrina is currently having a blast in the beautiful locales of England

Katrina Kaif poses with friend Prabal Gurung

Katrina shared the photo with caption, "Girls in NY ………..👚 @prabalgurung ❤️u."

"These beauties….. oh and the ultimate style guru my favorite @arjunbhasin #zindaginamilegidobara #reunited," wrote the actor in the caption of the post.

Zoya Akhtar also posted this photo of Katrina.

A source earlier informed, “Katrina will soon take off for a well-deserved break. The star has been working around the clock for her films and simultaneously rehearsing for the Dabangg tour. She has decided to celebrate her birthday with her family this year and while the details of her trip remain unknown, the location is one of the family’s favourite holiday destinations. Katrina immediately jumps back into work and resumes shooting for Zero by July 18.”

