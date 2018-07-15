Follow Us:
Sunday, July 15, 2018

Katrina Kaif is having a blast with her family in England

Katrina Kaif is presently in England and has been having quite the time in the UK with her friends and family. The actor has been sharing photos and videos from her vacation on social media site Instagram.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: July 15, 2018 4:19:16 pm
Katrina Kaif birthday family vacation Katrina Kaif is currently chilling in the UK
Related News

Katrina Kaif’s birthday is on July 16 and the actor is presently enjoying some family time ahead of the special day. The actor is in England, for a short vacation with her family. The actor has been sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram handle from the vacation, and they are as pretty as the actor herself.

Katrina posted a photo with caption, “Haydreaming ….🦄💃.” She had earlier shared a selfie, pictures of an old English mansion and her pretty sisters, all on her Instagram stories. Katrina has seven siblings; three elder sisters (Stephanie, Christine, and Natasha), three younger sisters (Melissa, Sonia, and Isabel) and an elder brother, Michael.

Katrina has also shared a few more photos with some of her friends from the industry.

See all latest photos of Katrina Kaif here: 

katrina kaif Katrina Kaif shared the photo and wrote, “Haydreaming ….🦄💃.” Katrina Kaif birthday family vacation sister Katrina Kaif posted a click of her sister. Katrina Kaif birthday family vacation Katrina Kaif also shared this photo earlier. Katrina Kaif birthday family vacation Katrina Kaif had also shared another picture of her sister on the social media Katrina Kaif birthday family vacation Katrina is currently having a blast in the beautiful locales of England katrina kaif Katrina Kaif poses with friend Prabal Gurung katrina kaif Katrina shared the photo with caption, “Girls in NY ………..👚 @prabalgurung ❤️u.” katrina kaif “These beauties….. oh and the ultimate style guru my favorite @arjunbhasin #zindaginamilegidobara #reunited,” wrote the actor in the caption of the post. Katrina Zoya Akhtar also posted this photo of Katrina.

A source earlier informed, “Katrina will soon take off for a well-deserved break. The star has been working around the clock for her films and simultaneously rehearsing for the Dabangg tour. She has decided to celebrate her birthday with her family this year and while the details of her trip remain unknown, the location is one of the family’s favourite holiday destinations. Katrina immediately jumps back into work and resumes shooting for Zero by July 18.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement