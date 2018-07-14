Here’s how Katrina Kaif will be spending her birthday this year

Katrina Kaif will be spending her birthday with her family this year Katrina Kaif will be spending her birthday with her family this year

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who will turn a year older on July 16, is planning to go for a short vacation with her family on her birthday. The location has not been revealed yet.

“Katrina will soon take off for a well-deserved break. The star has been working around the clock for her films and simultaneously rehearsing for the Dabangg tour. She has decided to celebrate her birthday with her family this year and while the details of her trip remain unknown, the location is one of the family’s favourite holiday destinations. Katrina immediately jumps back into work and resumes shooting for Zero by July 18,” said a source.

Also read | Katrina Kaif’s response to Arjun Kapoor’s comment on her photo is spot on

The actor was recently in the news for sharing photos from her latest photoshoot and thereby attracting quite a bit of attention with her social media uploads. Everyone from Varun Dhawan to Arjun Kapoor had commented on the actor’s picture, to which Katrina had responded with her usual wit and grace.

Katrina recently concluded her two-week-long Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour as well, which was headlined by Salman Khan. The actor, who recently tasted success with the Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, has a lot lined up in terms of work. She will soon be seen in the Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan film Thugs of Hindostan. And she will once again be sharing screen space with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming movie Zero as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd